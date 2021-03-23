According to El Chiringuito TV, Toni Kroos has pulled out of the German National Team camp with an injury and will be returning to Real Madrid.

Kroos is, and has been for some time, one of the best midfielders on the planet.

His superb passing, press resistance and ability to see the bigger picture on a football pitch separate him from the rest.

It’s for that exact reason that Zinedine Zidane will be concerned to hear that, as per El Chiringuito TV, Kroos has been injured while away with the German National Team.

? ÚLTIMA HORA ? ?? KROOS, LESIONADO: vuelve a Madrid por problemas en los aductores. A las 12 de la noche @elchiringuitotv. pic.twitter.com/NlvmGi3YXP — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 23, 2021

The first-leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool is on April 6th, which doesn’t give Kroos much time to recover and be back available for selection.

Real Madrid fans face a nervous wait to discover if he will be available to feature, as do Liverpool fans, whose chances of progression will be drastically increased if he does miss out.