Targeting the South American market leads to Spurs joining Chelsea in pursuit of Palmeiras wonder kid

Winning the Copa Libertadores and being one of the squad’s stars will grab European clubs’ attention.

For 20-year-old Gabriel Menino, the interest from across the pond is beginning to heat up as Sky Sports reports that Tottenham Hotspur shows interest in the Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras midfielder.

The English media outlet states that Spurs will target South American talent Spurs after Great Britain opened up the region to new work permit rules following Brexit. However, Spurs aren’t the only Premier League side showing interest in the wonderkid as Chelsea FC also has eyes on Menino, per UOL.

Although not a significant need, The Blues could use more depth in the midfield. Furthermore, new manager Thomas Tuchel does have a background of giving young players an opportunity despite coaching at big clubs.

The Palmeiras will likely be looking out for a club that will provide him with the most minutes as he ventures into Europe for the first time. Menino has made 59 appearances for the Brazilian side while scoring four goals and seven assists.

When it comes to the cost, Transfermarkt places the value of Menino at £12.6-million.