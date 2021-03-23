Top 50 wonderkids in world football: Man Utd starlet in 19th place, Liverpool youngster 26th

Manchester United and Liverpool have players named in a list of the top 50 wonderkids in world football.

Amad Diallo is as high as 19th place after impressing at Atalanta prior to joining Man Utd in the January transfer window, while Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott isn’t far behind in 26th after a strong season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

This list was put together by Goal, and it also features big names for the future like Borussia Dortmund and England wonderkid Jude Bellingham, as well as his club team-mate Giovanni Reyna.

It’s Barcelona’s Ansu Fati who grabs first place on the list, however, and there’s no doubting the 18-year-old is a special talent.

Already a regular in the Barca first-team and for the senior Spanish national side, Fati is surely going to be up there with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as one of the stars of the world game in years to come.

Also high up on the list are the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Pedri and Ryan Gravenberch, who are all starting to make names for themselves.

It will certainly be interesting to look back on this list in five years’ time and see which ones made it and which ones flopped.