(Video) A mortifying closer look at Moussa Dembele’s collapse in Atletico Madrid training

More footage has emerged of the harrowing moment Atletico Madrid forward Moussa Dembele collapsed while stretching during a training session.

As reported by the Mirror, Dembele was going about his usual business in training for Atletico, stretching with his teammates and mulling over why his move to the Wanda Metropolitano hasn’t worked out as planned.

However, Dembele fell to the floor, seemingly out of it, before being crowded by club medics and other concerned members of staff. This new camera angle has emerged, with pictures courtesy of GOL.

As is mentioned in the report by the Mirror, it was deemed that Dembele’s momentary loss of consciousness was caused by low blood sugar, rather than anything more serious, which is excellent to hear.

It’s always concerning to see a footballer fall to the ground without there being any contact or other reason for it. Thankfully, in this case, it was nothing more than Dembele needing a can of coke.