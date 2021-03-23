Video: Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala star in Adidas promotional montage to reveal Argentina’s new kits ahead of Copa América

The Copa América is around the corner as the South American tournament takes place this summer in Argentina and Colombia.

As a result, Adidas decided that its time for new kits for the national teams that it manufactures kits for, in this case, Argentina. The sportswear manufacturer company decided to envoke the help of two stars to reveal the new kits.

FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus FC’s Paulo Dybala partook in a video that the Argentina national team shared on their Twitter account and other social media outlets.

Judging by some of the comments in the thread, this new kit doesn’t seem to be all that popular among some Argentinians.