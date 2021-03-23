West Ham insider reports on harsh snub for Hammers ace Said Benrahma

West Ham are reportedly set to drop Said Benrahma in their next game in favour of Pablo Fornals.

Benrahma has perhaps not always looked that consistent since joining the Hammers from Brentford, but he’s looked in fine form of late.

However, Claret and Hugh reports that there are some concerns over the Algeria international’s defensive contributions, meaning David Moyes is now set to opt for Fornals ahead of him.

Fornals has also been a key player for West Ham and deserves a chance to reclaim his place in Moyes’ XI, though some fans are likely to be disappointed not to see more of Benrahma.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely happen, but if it does there will also hopefully be an opportunity for Benrahma again before the end of the campaign.

It’s bound to be a blow to the 25-year-old’s confidence if he doesn’t make the Wolves game, however, so Moyes should be careful about how he treats the player if he really wants to get the best out of him.