Revealed: The four striker targets on West Ham’s transfer short-list

West Ham are reportedly eyeing four striker targets this summer as David Moyes puts his transfer plans together.

The Hammers look in need of making some changes up front for next season, with four big names apparently on the club’s radar, according to ex-WHU employee.

Speaking on his weekly transfer update, he listed Chelsea star Tammy Abraham, Ivan Toney of Brentford, Blackburn Rovers hit-man Adam Armstrong, and Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri as the names the east Londoners are looking at.

West Ham fans would surely be pretty happy with that, as Moyes looks in need of more firepower up front.

This side has certainly over-achieved this season, but there could undoubtedly be more goals in the team, particularly since Sebastien Haller’s move never really worked out before his exit in January.

Toney and Armstrong have been firing them in in the Championship, whereas Abraham and En-Nesyri are more proven at the highest level.