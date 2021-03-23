“Whether it’s Ronaldo, Messi, or Neymar” – David Beckham shares long-term plans for Inter Miami

In Inter Miami’s first season in Major League Soccer, co-owner David Beckham took a hands-off approach. However, after seeing the club struggle, he decided its time to focus his attention full-time.

Over their off-season, Beckham cleaned house as the sporting director stepped down and the manager was sacked. As a result, the 45-year-old brought in people he trust. Phil Neville is now the new boss of the South Florida-based club. Meanwhile, Chris Henderson is now the sporting director.

Beckham spoke to ESPN (via Diario AS) about the long-term plans of Inter Miami now that he’s involved in the club’s daily operations. As Beckham states, he wants his project to attract players from Europe.

“When we announced this Miami project, we were always going to talk about which players we were going to bring, whether it’s Ronaldo, Messi, or Neymar. There will always be those discussions, and I don’t think it will be difficult for the players to decide, to be honest. Because this is a great place,” Beckham said.

The Inter Miami co-owner adds that the city of Miami has all the characteristics for players considering a move to the MLS. Furthermore, Beckham states that the supporters have surprised him as he becomes familiar with the soccer fanbase in South Florida.

“Obviously, Miami is a great city, and I also notice that we have a great fan base. I think it is a city that attracts players who have been playing in Europe and who are big stars,” Beckham said.