Wolves rival Liverpool for potential transfer of winger with £62m buy-out clause

Wolves are reportedly rivalling Liverpool for the transfer of Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos this summer.

The Argentina international has caught the eye in La Liga in recent times and is now said to be on Wolves’ radar, according to Football Insider.

The report states that Ocampos has a £62million release clause at Sevilla, whilst adding that Adama Traore could be on his way out of Molineux this summer.

If that’s accurate, Ocampos could be an ideal replacement in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side next season, but other clubs could also be in the running.

The 26-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool by La Razon in recent times, and it’s easy to imagine the Reds will also be looking to make changes to their attack for next season.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield and it looks like it might finally be time for Jurgen Klopp to break up that successful front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Still, Wolves are a promising side right now and could also prove a tempting destination for a player like Ocampos.

