According to Spanish publication Marca, Fede Valverde was unable to train for Real Madrid this afternoon after suffering from muscle discomfort.

Marca report that Los Blancos’ energetic midfielder is will be sidelined for at least two weeks, the first-leg against Liverpool is exactly 14 days away, leaving the Uruguayan a doubt for the key clash.

It’s added that the doubtfulness of Valverde, who only returned from another injury setback at the start of the month, leaves Zinedine Zidane facing a change to his preferred plan against the Reds.

Marca claim that Zidane was going to deploy a 4-4-2 formation against Jurgen Klopp’s side in the quarter-finals tie, something that will be near impossible or downright ineffective with no Valverde.

4-4-2 would resemble a considerable change from the side’s usual 4-3-3 system but offers the stability that would theoretically stifle Liverpool’s threat on the flanks, whilst targeting their shaky centre-backs.

Valverde has already had to deal with two separate injuries this season, which have limited the quality 22-year-old to just 15 starts across all competitions this term.

Considering the earlier setbacks, even if Valverde seems to be fit to face the Reds in two weeks time, playing the ace could carry a significant risk.

Valverde aggravating any problems via battling to feature in the first-leg against Liverpool would likely leave the ace sidelined as the run-in of the title race starts. Madrid need to think very carefully.