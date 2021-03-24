Arsenal ace speaks out on possible summer transfer after a lack of playing time

Arsenal do have plenty of attacking options, but it still feels like there could be a major overhaul in that area in the next year or two.

Aubameyang is the undisputed starter when everything is going well but he’s had some discipline and form issues, while he’s also getting into his final prime years so he’ll need to be moved on.

Alexandre Lacazette isn’t far behind so a decision will need to be made on him soon, Folarin Balogun could still leave in the summer as his future is unclear and Gabriel Martinelli is always either injured or stuck to the bench.

It’s also easy to forget about Eddie Nketiah who hasn’t really been seen in recent weeks, and a report from Goal has looked at his situation.

It’s confirmed that his contract only runs until 2022 so this summer would be the final chance for Arsenal to sell him, and that does look likely when you consider that he’s not getting anywhere near the team.

The player was speaking about his situation while on international duty with England U21s, and you can see he is frustrated but he’s just focussing on the England games for now:

“It’s been a difficult month or so for myself. I’ve not played as much as I’d like to but I’ve worked hard and stayed dedicated. I’ve got a great opportunity in front of me and Aidy was in communication throughout.”

“I’ve a big tournament ahead of me and I’m grateful for the opportunity to achieve something special. It’s a big honour to even represent your country in a major tournament, nevermind be captain.”

It’s an interesting one for him as he’s reaching that point where he needs to play regularly, but it’s still not clear if that can actually happen at Arsenal.

If he has a good time with the national team and Arsenal lose some players in the summer then he might get another chance to shine, but it currently looks like he’s playing to put himself in the shop window for a move in the summer.