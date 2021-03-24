Arsenal in strong position as they plan Martin Odegaard transfer talks with Real Madrid

Arsenal could reportedly be in a strong position as they plan talks with Real Madrid over a possible permanent transfer move for Martin Odegaard.

The 22-year-old joined the Gunners on loan from Real this January and has started well at the Emirates Stadium, though it remains to be seen if his stay in north London will only be a short one.

According to Eurosport, Odegaard himself is said to have ‘major doubts’ about his first-team prospects under Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, so that could put Arsenal in a strong position.

The report explains that Arsenal could have to pay around £40million to sign Odegaard permanently, but they also wouldn’t rule out a second loan deal for the Norway international.

Dani Ceballos is also on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid, having first joined last season before agreeing a second loan stint for this term.

Most Gooners probably wouldn’t complain if they could manage the same with Odegaard, though obviously it would also be ideal to keep him permanently if possible.

Odegaard looks ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, who left AFC for Fenerbahce in January.

