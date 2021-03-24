Bologna director confirms plans to sign Tottenham Hotspur star

Bologna director Walter Sabatini has confirmed that his Italian side are hopeful they can lure Tottenham Hotspur attacker Erik Lamela away from London.

Lamela, 29, joined Spurs in 2013 following a £27m move from AS Roma.

Despite always appearing to be a fringe player, Lamela has continued to feature regularly for both former manager Mauricio Pochettino as well as current boss Jose Mourinho.

Undeterred by the emergence of wide-man Son Heung-min, Lamela continues to be a well-used squad option and has already featured in 17 Premier League matches so far this season.

However, with his current deal set to expire in less than 18-months time, there is growing speculation the Argentinian attacker could move on.

The latest reports come by way of transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has relayed recent comments made by Sabatini.

After being responsible for bringing Lamela to AS Roma from River Plate at the start of his career, it would seem Sabatini is hopeful he can lure the 29-year-old back to Italy.

“Erik Lamela is a potential target. We’re trying to see if there are chances to sign Lamela from Spurs… and it’s not sure. We’ll see”, the director said.