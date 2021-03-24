Menu

Newcastle could be ready to replace Steve Bruce with exciting name

Newcastle United FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United could reportedly be about to make a change of manager at long last.

It’s been a nightmare campaign at St James’ Park, with the club hovering just above the relegation zone at the moment after a dire run of form.

MORE: Newcastle players “shocked” Steve Bruce still hasn’t been sacked

Various reports have indicated that current manager Steve Bruce is safe, but there are now fresh rumours that owner Mike Ashley could make a change.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is the man being linked with Newcastle by the Transfer Window Podcast.

Wilder could be ideal to turn things around at Newcastle as he worked miracles with Sheffield United on such a low budget.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool urged to seal surprise transfer for ideal Roberto Firmino replacement
Former Man United star urges Solskjaer to correct “big mistake” in the transfer market this summer
“He’s following the trajectory of Mane” – Liverpool strongly tipped to clinch Raphinha transfer from Leeds

The 53-year-old is known for being a truly innovative coach who could undoubtedly do a fine job for NUFC whether they’re in the Premier League or Championship next season.

Whoever comes in, most fans will agree that Bruce’s time should really now be up.

More Stories chris wilder mike ashley Steve Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.