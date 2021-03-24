Newcastle United could reportedly be about to make a change of manager at long last.

It’s been a nightmare campaign at St James’ Park, with the club hovering just above the relegation zone at the moment after a dire run of form.

Various reports have indicated that current manager Steve Bruce is safe, but there are now fresh rumours that owner Mike Ashley could make a change.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is the man being linked with Newcastle by the Transfer Window Podcast.

Wilder could be ideal to turn things around at Newcastle as he worked miracles with Sheffield United on such a low budget.

The 53-year-old is known for being a truly innovative coach who could undoubtedly do a fine job for NUFC whether they’re in the Premier League or Championship next season.

Whoever comes in, most fans will agree that Bruce’s time should really now be up.