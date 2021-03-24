Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Huddersfield chase Dion Sanderson transfer from Wolves

Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town are all reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Wolves youngster Dion Sanderson.

The 21-year-old is currently out on loan at Sunderland and has really caught the eye with some strong performances in League One this season.

It remains to be seen if Sanderson can break into the Wolves first XI any time soon with the growing list of big names on the books at Molineux.

According to Football Insider, the likes of Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Huddersfield could now emerge as potential suitors to offer him more first-team football.

The young defender looks like he could be good enough to play in the Premier League with Palace, but he might also do well to join Huddersfield in the Championship to continue his development.

Sheffield United are also likely facing relegation from the Premier League to the Championship this season, but could remain a decent destination for Sanderson.