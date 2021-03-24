Menu

Diego Costa set to sign for Benfica

Atletico Madrid
Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Portuguese side Benfica.

Costa, 32, has been a free agent since agreeing to leave former club Atletico Madrid due to personal reasons earlier this year.

The controversial but extremely talented marksman has enjoyed an impressive career that has spanned 15-years and included spells with several top clubs.

After featuring in 474 senior competitive matches, the commanding Brazilian has racked up 181 goals and 71 assists, in all competitions.

Best known for his four-years with Premier League side Chelsea, Costa went on to lift three major trophies with the Blues, including two Premier League titles.

However, despite rejoining Atletico Madrid in 2018, Costa has since drawn a line under his time in Spain and according to Mundo Deportivo, is now on the verge of joining Liga NOS side Benfica.

The report claims that Costa is set to sign a deal worth €3m-per year and will also receive a further €3m in the form of a signing on bonus.

