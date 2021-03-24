Surprise transfer update on £20m star linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester City

There’s some slightly surprising transfer news emerging today regarding the future of exciting young Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard.

The 23-year-old has shown real promise during his time in Scotland and it has long looked likely that he could be set for a big career in a more competitive league.

Edouard was notably linked with Liverpool and Arsenal recently by the Transfer Window Podcast, but it now seems less clear that a scrap for his signature is imminent.

According to Eurosport, there isn’t any particularly concrete interest in Edouard, who would likely cost around £20million this summer.

The report makes no mention of Liverpool or Arsenal, even though both these clubs would surely do well to strengthen up front for such a low fee.

Instead, Eurosport suggest Leicester City are currently the most likely to make a move for the France under-21 international, but in general it doesn’t seem that likely that he’s going to be at the centre of any major transfer battle this summer.

Edouard could be an ideal long-term Jamie Vardy replacement at Leicester, but he’d undoubtedly also do a job at Arsenal, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a hugely disappointing season.

The Gunners might also view Edouard as an upgrade on Alexandre Lacazette, who’s never been particularly prolific, while recent signings like Nicolas Pepe and Willian have also failed to make much of an impact up front.

Liverpool, meanwhile, surely also need to think about replacing Roberto Firmino after the whole team suffered a big dip in form this season, with Edouard perhaps ideal to give them something a little more unpredictable up top.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on the Edouard situation and see if it changes any time soon, as it’s hard to believe such a good young player won’t have suitors with an asking price as low as £20m.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.