Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Real Betis right-back Emerson Royal this summer.

The 22-year-old has shone in La Liga in recent times and it would be interesting to see if he’s on the move to a bigger club at any point in the near future.

Mundo Deportivo claim Arsenal are interested in Emerson, whose value has shot up to around €25million, or £21.5m.

Arsenal might well need an upgrade on Hector Bellerin – a player who, although being a fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium, has not really lived up to his potential.

ESPN have reported that Bellerin might leave Arsenal this summer, and Emerson could be an ideal replacement if the Gunners can get a deal done.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.

Emerson is on loan at Betis from Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo providing some rather complicated details over their shared ownership of the player.

The report admits the player’s future is something of a ‘mystery’ but Arsenal could do well to take advantage of this slightly complex situation and get the Brazilian in.