The entire English Football League is completely COVID-free for the first time

Zero positive COVID-19 tests have been recorded after the latest round of testing in the English Football League (EFL).

That’s the first time this has happened since mass testing for coronavirus became the norm during the ongoing pandemic.

MORE: Officers suffer from Covid-19 rise after Police had to handle title celebrations from large number of Rangers fans

5,524 players and staff have been tested for the virus, but there are currently no cases anywhere in the Championship, League One, or League Two.

This is pretty impressive and offers hope that football can continue to go on safely despite some calls for a break over the difficult period around Christmas in the UK.

One imagines there could now be issues with players jetting off for international matches all over the world, but there are hopefully enough protocols in place to prevent major outbreaks.

For the time being, this is some welcome positive news and shows how regular testing can keep the coronavirus relatively under control.

