Fears Leeds United star could lose his place in the team as he’s struck down by Covid-19

It does feel like we’ve seen a decrease in the number of cases where footballers are testing positive for Covid-19, but they’re starting to reappear again at a worrying time.

It still makes little sense to have an international break in the midst of a global pandemic as it’s just asking for the virus to spread, and it appears that Leeds United star Mateusz Klich is the latest to contract it:

Polish FA says Mateusz Klich has tested positive for Covid. No symptoms but will not travel to their World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Poland. https://t.co/6O03a49Kfz — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) March 24, 2021

The main focus now has to be his health and he’ll be required to isolate for a couple of weeks while he recovers, but a report from Leeds All Over has also looked at an another potential effect of this.

It’s pointed out that he was outstanding at the start of the season and he was even seen as an automatic starter by many, but he’s started to struggle in recent weeks as his performances and energy levels have dipped.

They also point to recent comments from his which state he was really struggling with his fitness levels, so they are likely to take a hit here if he needs to rest up for a while to recover.

Ultimately it means there will be a chance for someone else to replace him in the squad and it will be even tougher to break back in, but again the main priority just now has to be his health.