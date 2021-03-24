Erling Haaland sets conditions for Real Madrid move after making decision on Manchester United transfer

Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland has reportedly set his terms for a potential transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

The in-form Norway international is likely to be a man in demand in the next transfer window after his stunning form this season, which has seen him score a remarkable 33 goals in 31 games in all competitions.

According to Don Balon, Haaland is keen to join Real Madrid over Manchester United, with the report suggesting he’s snubbed advances from Old Trafford.

Still, a move to the Bernabeu is perhaps not set in stone either, as Don Balon claim Haaland is eager to be guaranteed a regular starting spot up front in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Karim Benzema is currently first choice to spearhead Real’s attack and has been for the last decade or more, though the veteran Frenchman might soon need replacing.

According to Don Balon, Haaland wants to be assured he’ll take Benzema’s place up front, or at least play alongside him in a front two.

It’s understandable that this talented 20-year-old won’t want to settle for being a superb sub after his incredible form, and he’d surely be a starter for most top clubs in world football.

Haaland would be a dream signing for Man Utd as they urgently need a long-term replacement for veteran front-man Edinson Cavani, while the goals have dried up for Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in recent times.

Still, the Red Devils are not the force they once were and one can understand why Haaland is currently leaning towards a move to Madrid instead.

