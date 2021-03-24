Highly-rated West Ham target publicly praises Hammers’ duo

Following the news that West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek have been named as the two best Czech Republic players, transfer target Alex Kral took to his social media to publicly praise his compatriots.

Midfielder Soucek is one of the Premier League’s most popular players and after being one of his side’s standout performers this campaign, it goes without saying, the Czech international is also a hit in London’s east end.

Similarly to Soueck, team-mate Coufal has enjoyed an excellent season too.

Widely regarded as one of the smartest pieces of businesses in recent times, Coufal’s continued reliability in defence has seen the Hammers’ full-back emerge as a strong contender for ‘signing of the season’.

In light of the pair’s impressive form, the duo have been crowned as the two Czech players of the year; with Coufal named in second and Soucek topping the country’s charts.

Following the news, Spartak Moscow midfielder Kral was quick to take to his official social media to praise the pair.

Kral has been strongly linked with a move to David Moyes’ Hammers and according to The Athletic, the 22-year-old could be available for just £12m.

