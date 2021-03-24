Juventus set to snub Buffon for captaincy in favour of surprise candidate

According to recent reports, Juventus’ hierarchy is set to award defender Matthijs De Ligt with the club’s armband if veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini retires at the end of the campaign.

De Ligt, 21, joined Juventus in 2019 following a £76.95m move from Eredivise side Ajax.

Despite joining the Italian giants off the back of a stunning rise with Ajax, De Ligt initially struggled to nail down a starting role.

However, during a period that has seen the young defender enjoy a recent surge in playing time, according to Tuttosport, the Dutchman is next in line to lead the Old Lady.

It has been reported that veteran Chellini is considering hanging up his boots at the end of the season with discussions over who should lead the side next already underway.

Although most fans’ pick to take over the armband would be 43-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, according to Tuttosport, that isn’t set to be the case.

Although there have been discussions that have also highlighted attacker Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci as two possible candidates – It is to be De Ligt who will be named as the club’s captain if and when Chellini decides to call it a day.