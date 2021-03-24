Harry Kane urged to seal Manchester United transfer as he “deserves to win trophies”

Harry Kane has been urged to seal a transfer to Manchester United as former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick believes he’d turn them into genuine Premier League title contenders.

It’s been another frustrating season for Tottenham as they’ve once again failed to really challenge for trophies, despite initially showing some real promise earlier in the season.

Chadwick now thinks Kane looks unlikely to win silverware with Spurs any time soon and admits he’d love to see the “world class” England international at Old Trafford.

United look like they need to make a change in attack as soon as possible, with Chadwick pointing out that midfielder Bruno Fernandes is their top scorer as the goals have dried up for players like Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, while Edinson Cavani cannot be considered a long-term option.

Chadwick has named Kane as an ideal signing to give Man Utd a new dimension, and he aimed a dig at Tottenham in the process.

“I was watching Kane the other night and wondering what his thoughts are,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “Spurs have really dropped off, they don’t look they’re going to compete next season, and he’s certainly a player who deserves to win trophies because he’s a world class striker, one of the best in the world in my opinion.

“My concern is he wouldn’t go to another English club because of what he’s done at Tottenham, what he stands for as a Tottenham Hotspur player.

“But then you look – what are the options for him? Real Madrid are obviously steeped with history, a wonderful football club, but does that represent enough for Harry Kane? In a sense it’s a step down from the Premier League to La Liga … winning La Liga is obviously a massive achievement but it’s not the same as winning the Premier League.

“If United had any chance of signing Harry Kane then, similarly to Haaland, I don’t think there’s any two strikers you’d want more.

“Haaland and Kane are just out-and-out goal-scorers. He’s on 27 goals this season and he just does it year in, year out – if you add 27 goals from one player to United’s team, they’re a lot closer or even ahead of City this season, and probably still in the FA Cup as well because that’s what a player like that can add to you.

“He’s a player you would break the bank for, him or Haaland; that volume of goals means you’re going to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season. United have been there this season but their top scorer is Bruno Fernandes, a midfield player, with 16 league goals.

“If you had someone with ten or so more goals than him, it’s exciting to think what United could do with one of those two players in that team.”

Chadwick also discussed the need for his old club to enter the market for a new centre-back, as he expressed his doubts over Victor Lindelof.

Despite being a fan of the Sweden international, the 40-year-old questioned if he’s really the kind of world class partner for Harry Maguire that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs.

As well as a striker signing, Chadwick clearly feels that addressing United’s defence should be another priority for them in the summer transfer window.

“I think Lindelof’s had a really good season. The back four was really poor for the first six weeks of the season, they’ve shown a lot of improvement and a lot of that is down to the protection from Fred and McTominay,” Chadwick said.

“Lindelof’s a very good Premier League player in my opinion, a solid centre-back, but not a world class centre-back. I think to to compete consistently at the top of the Premier League you’ve got to have two of them.

“I think Maguire is better than Lindelof but he’s got areas in his game that need protecting as well in terms of the balls down the side, he’s not the quickest over long distances when teams get in behind.

“I think someone like Lindelof’s very similar to Maguire, so they could do with someone to complement him. Bailly does that a lot of the time but his inconsistency maybe rules him out of being the number one centre-back partner to Maguire.

“A world class centre-back to partner Maguire gives United the platform to go and really compete. I don’t think anyone really expected United to compete this season, which they have to a certain extent, but I think to really stay up there another centre-back would be required.”

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson also told CaughtOffside that he’d love to see Kane at Chelsea, even claiming he’d score 100 goals a season for the Blues!

It would no doubt be intriguing to see how things panned out if clubs like United and Chelsea really pushed to sign Kane this summer.