Kylian Mbappe “very clear” he’d be “interested” in Liverpool transfer, claims journalist

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe would reportedly be interested in playing for Liverpool, according to transfer specialist Duncan Castles.

The reliable journalist has provided a major update on Mbappe’s future by stating that the France international has made it clear to friends that Liverpool are one of the teams he’d consider playing for.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “He likes Liverpool as a club. He likes the Premier League. He likes Jurgen Klopp.

“I’m not saying it’s his first choice, but I’m saying he’s very clear with his friends that Liverpool is a club he’s interested in playing for.”

This will no doubt be an exciting transfer update for Liverpool fans, who would surely love to see their club show major ambition by trying to seal a signing like Mbappe.

It seems clear the Reds need to make changes up front and Mbappe could be an ideal fit for their style of play.

The 22-year-old is one of the finest footballers on the planet and looks like having a great career ahead of him, though this undoubtedly means he’ll have his pick of a number of elite European clubs.

After witnessing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s peak years from afar, however, fans of English football would surely relish Mbappe joining any Premier League team in the near future.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.