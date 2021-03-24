Leicester City unconvinced by underperforming striking target

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard looked, at one point, to become one of this summer’s hottest transfer stories. However, following a dip in form, according to reports, linked clubs have since cooled their interest.

Edouard, 23, joined Celtic in 2017, initially on loan before making his switch from PSG permanent the following season.

Since joining the Hoops, Edouard has enjoyed a decent rise which has been reflected in his goalscoring numbers.

After featuring in 162 matches, the highly-rated striker has racked up 81 goals and 36 assists, in all competitions.

However, during what has been considered as a prolonged dip in form, the French-born marksman has struggled to replicate his best form during this campaign.

According to a recent report from Eurosport, one club that have been heavily linked with a potential summer move is Brendan Rodger’s Foxes.

However, despite the player reportedly being valued at just £20m, the Foxes have cooled their interest due to the striker’s underwhelming season.

It has been claimed that Celtic had hoped their main marksman could spark a bidding war but have been left disappointed that, that has so far failed to happen.

