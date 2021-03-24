Liverpool ahead of Arsenal in race for transfer of experienced midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly ahead of Arsenal in the race to seal the transfer of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer.

According to Don Balon, Ramsey looks likely to leave Juventus as part of an end-of-season squad shake-up, with the Wales international apparently pleased with Liverpool’s interest.

Don Balon add that Arsenal have also made an approach of sorts to re-sign Ramsey, but it looks like Liverpool are better-placed to afford a deal.

The Reds could do with making a signing in midfield this summer as Georginio Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract and could be set to leave Anfield on a free transfer.

Ramsey would make a fine replacement in that area of the pitch, with the 30-year-old enjoying a great career at the Emirates Stadium before his slightly underwhelming spell in Turin.

CaughtOffside understands that Ramsey’s preference is to remain with Juventus until the end of his contract in 2023, but of course things can change quickly in football.

If Liverpool can offer Ramsey more playing time, it would make sense for him to move, but Gunners fans will no doubt be disappointed that they seem out of the race to bring him back to north London.

Arsenal would also do well to strengthen in midfield, but one imagines their plans will be affected by what happens with on-loan duo Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

