Liverpool are actively scouting Real Madrid ace and may move if he impresses against them in the Champions League

Obviously you want your club to watch a player multiple times before they sign them, but there’s something to be said for someone just playing brilliantly against you and it’s led to multiple moves over the years.

Liverpool did make some defensive additions in January but it doesn’t look like Jurgen Klopp is finished overhauling the unit, with a report from AS via Goal suggesting that Real Madrid defender Nacho is interesting them this summer.

He’s not a star name but the report does state that Liverpool are currently scouting him, and their mind could be made up if he performs well against them in the upcoming Champions League clash.

In many ways he does look like he could be a wise addition if he did come in. He’s experienced at the highest level and he can cover any position in the back four, but he’s also not the type of player to demand a starting role so that versatility will be especially welcome.

That flexibility also means that he’s likely to play enough to keep him happy, so Liverpool would get cover for the defence and he’ll get a chance to test himself in a different league.

AS confirm that his contract is up in 2022 and he’s also 31 years old so it’s not going to take a big fee to get the deal done, while Real are putting their efforts into agreeing new deals with multiple teammates so that could free him up to leave.

He’s the kind of player who probably won’t excite the fans, but you can see him becoming a valued and important part of the squad for two or three years.