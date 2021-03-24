Menu

(Photo) Stunning black Liverpool away kit concept doing the rounds

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Photos of the new Liverpool away kit were doing the rounds online earlier this week and proved very popular.

The Reds could be wearing yellow away from home next season, but could there also be a third kit, as is increasingly common in the modern game?

MORE: (Photo) Rumoured Chelsea 2021/22 kit leaks and features glorious throwback to iconic away shirt

If so, Liverpool could do a lot worse than take suggestions from whoever designed this beautiful black strip…

More Stories / Latest News
Man United could have edge over Chelsea for Erling Haaland transfer thanks to Thomas Tuchel
Decision made: Man United look to have persuaded Liverpool target to seal potential €60m Old Trafford transfer
Man United wary of over-spending on CB to save money for potential £100m+ attacker transfer

We must stress this is just a concept kit, and we have no idea if anything like this is in the pipeline at Liverpool.

It’s been doing the rounds on Reddit and Twitter, though, and is proving popular, and we can see why!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.