Liverpool star responds to claims that major transfer has been agreed

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has responded to recent transfer rumours linking him strongly with a move to Barcelona.

The 30-year-old is heading towards being a free agent this summer, and one imagines he won’t be short of big-name suitors after a terrific career at Liverpool.

In what could be a huge blow for Reds fans, it’s been reported by the Times that Wijnaldum has already agreed a pre-contract deal to join Barcelona next season.

Liverpool will hope there’s still a chance of keeping Wijnaldum, with the Echo claiming the club have not yet been informed of any official decision by the Netherlands international.

The player himself has now addressed speculation over his future and insists he doesn’t currently have any updates, insisting that he’ll let everyone know when he does.

“They will always talk about these things but as I’ve said on other occasions, I have no news still,” he told Dutch outlet NOS, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

“They say this in the media but I have no news. When there is I will talk about it, but there isn’t.

“I’m here now to talk about the games against Turkey, Latvia and Gibraltar.”

One imagines LFC would want more of a commitment from him than this, as he isn’t really doing much to rule out a departure, even if he is playing down talk of his exit already being in place.