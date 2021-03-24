Man City and Liverpool handed boost in pursuit of commanding midfielder who is available for just £17m

Premier League duo Manchester City and Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Zakara, 24, joined Gladbach in 2017 following a £10.8m move from Swiss side Young Boys.

Since joining, the commanding midfielder has enjoyed a decent rise in European football, with previous patches of form earning him links to some of football’s biggest clubs.

Despite the midfielder’s meteoric rise, Zakaria’s development has been suddenly halted following a nasty knee injury 12-months ago.

The devastating injury meant the 24-year-old Swiss international missed out on 21 matches, in all competitions.

Despite seemingly struggling to recapture some of his form now back in action – Zakaria still sees his name on the shortlist of the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool (Sky Sports).

With Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp reportedly monitoring the midfielder, both sides have been handed a boost after BILD claim Gladbach cannot realistically demand more than £17m (€20m) for his services.

This is down to a few reasons, mostly because his current deal expires in less than 18-months, also because of the club’s well-documented financial woes, but also in part, because the player himself appears to be underperforming since his return from injury.

Either way – Should Manchester City or Liverpool manage to snap Zakaria up for less than £20m in the summer window, it’ll be shrewd business, no matter what.

Talent doesn’t just disappear overnight and if any coaches can get the highly-rated midfielder back to his best – It’s Guardiola and Klopp.