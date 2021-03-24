Manchester City could reportedly be set to rival Liverpool for the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international has shone as one of the finest in the Bundesliga in his position in recent times, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a move to a bigger club.

Sky Sports now claim Man City are keeping an eye on Zakaria after first enquiring about him last summer, and this follows Sport Bild’s Christian Falk telling Empire of the Kop that Liverpool are also one of his admirers.

City manager Pep Guardiola could perhaps do with Zakaria as a long-term replacement for veteran star Fernandinho in that defensive midfield area, but Liverpool might also benefit from changing things around in midfield.

The Reds have had a difficult season and face losing Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer as he’s nearing the end of his contract.

James Milner is also not getting any younger, while Fabinho has spent a lot of this season playing at centre-back and doing a pretty good job in the absence of injured trio Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

It could mean that Fabinho ends up playing there a bit more in the future, so Zakaria might therefore be a good signing to replace him in midfield.

Zakaria himself will surely lean towards a move to City, however, if LFC fail to finish in the top four and cannot offer Champions League football next season.

