On-loan Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has hailed the impact midfielder Bruno Fernandes has had on the Red Devils.

READ MORE: Manchester United keen on transfer of rising young midfield star

Despite currently plying his trade with AC Milan, following a season-long loan move during the summer window, Dalot continues to monitor the performances of his parent side.

With the full-back sharing the same nationality as midfielder Fernandes, it’s no surprise Dalot has picked out the 27-year-old for some special praise.

Since joining United a little over 12-months ago, Fernandes’ almost instant impact has been well-documented.

Since making the switch from Sporting Lisbon, the talented playmaker has featured in 67 matches and has directly contributed to 56 goals, in all competitions.

The midfielder’s remarkable numbers have seen him emerge as one of this season’s picks to claim the illustrious PFA player of the year award.

One player who has been quick to hail his team-mate is full-back Dalot.

Speaking in a recent interview with O Jogo, Dalot said: “It was fantastic to be able to meet Bruno after his success in Portugal.

“I think we created a special connection in a short time and we still maintain that connection today.

“It was, without a doubt, excellent for him to have taken this step, I’m happy to have been present at that moment.

“I just want the best for Bruno, I wish him the greatest success in the world.

Going onto address his compatriot’s unrivalled impact, Dalot said: “I think it’s also a little bit the issue of the club where he plays.

“Manchester United’s dimension is out of the ordinary, Manchester is ultra-dimensional, it involves the whole world.

Having that impact in such a short time was the key to the dimension that he’s having and that he undoubtedly deserves to have.

He’s one of United’s great references and I hope that one day he’ll be a great reference for the club. He has everything to be.”