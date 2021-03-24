Former Man United star urges Solskjaer to correct “big mistake” in the transfer market this summer

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The pundit, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes, named Haaland as the ideal option over Tottenham’s Harry Kane, and believes it was a “big mistake” for the Red Devils not to sign him when they had the chance in the past.

Could United now put that right? Ince certainly hopes so as he talked up the Norway international’s qualities, saying: “I think what Man United need is an out-and-out striker, someone who is going to get you 25 goals a season. Edinson Cavani hasn’t done a bad job and has always been a goal machine, but he’s the wrong side of 30 now.

“If I was in charge of United and you offered me Harry Kane or Erling Haaland on a plate right now, I think I’d be taking Haaland. He’s younger (not that Kane’s old) and he’s got a bit more pace (not that Kane is slow).

“If you were going to buy Harry Kane right now he’d probably cost you around £80/90m and he’d likely be on a five-year contract which takes him into his thirties. When you buy a player you’ve always got to look at how you might make a profit from them later on. Haaland is only 20, so you could bring him in for around £100m and you’d still be able to make a profit from him in five years’ time.”

He added: “There was a time where United could have signed Haaland before he went to Dortmund and I don’t think they pushed the boat out enough to get him.

“That was a big mistake. If you’ve ever got an opportunity to bring in a player like that, it’s something you’ve got to do, regardless of how much it’s going to cost for you to sign him. United missed out on him once, and it’s now going to cost them a lot more if they’re to bring him in now.”

Haaland is undoubtedly one of the most talked about players in world football at the moment, and it’s little wonder after his tremendous record of 33 goals in 31 games for Dortmund so far this season.

Still only 20 years of age, the clinical young forward is surely going to be one of the best in the world for many years and it would be a huge coup by Man Utd if they could somehow win the race for his signature.

Elite clubs from all over Europe are surely going to be pushing hard to sign him as well, however, and United would do well to persuade him to choose Old Trafford over the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona right now after a difficult period for the club since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.