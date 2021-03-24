Manchester United could surprisingly consider transfer offers for first XI regular

Manchester United are reportedly ready to consider offers for defender Victor Lindelof in this summer’s transfer window.

This surprise piece of transfer news comes from a report from 90min, who link the Red Devils with a number of potential targets to strengthen at the back, including Jules Kounde and Pau Torres.

While it’s not too surprising to see Man Utd chasing a new centre-back, it’s certainly noteworthy that they claim the club could be prepared to let Lindelof go.

The Sweden international has had a decent season alongside Harry Maguire, and remains a regular starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even if he’s far from the best defender in the world.

Most United fans would probably agree that an upgrade on Lindelof is needed, with the 26-year-old perhaps better suited to more of a squad player role.

Getting rid of him altogether feels a bit strong, though, so most fans will probably hope this doesn’t end up happening unless they truly receive an offer that’s too good to turn down.

We’re not sure it’s likely there’ll be too many mega-money bids for Lindelof this summer, however.

Speaking to CaughtOffside this week, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick summed Lindelof’s situation up pretty well, saying: “Lindelof’s a very good Premier League player in my opinion, a solid centre-back, but not a world class centre-back. I think to to compete consistently at the top of the Premier League you’ve got to have two of them.

“I think Maguire is better than Lindelof but he’s got areas in his game that need protecting as well in terms of the balls down the side, he’s not the quickest over long distances when teams get in behind.

“I think someone like Lindelof’s very similar to Maguire, so they could do with someone to complement him. Bailly does that a lot of the time but his inconsistency maybe rules him out of being the number one centre-back partner to Maguire.

“A world class centre-back to partner Maguire gives United the platform to go and really compete. I don’t think anyone really expected United to compete this season, which they have to a certain extent, but I think to really stay up there another centre-back would be required.”

