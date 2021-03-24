Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has reportedly apologised to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team-mates following a recent outburst.

The Ivory Coast international was apparently not at all happy to find out he wasn’t involved for the recent game away to AC Milan in the Europa League, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

Bailly is said to have now apologised for how he reacted, accepting that he didn’t handle the situation well.

Despite starting the first leg of the tie at Old Trafford, Bailly didn’t feature in the return fixture at the San Siro, with Victor Lindelof partnering Harry Maguire instead.

In the end, this worked out well for Man Utd as they put in a solid defensive display to beat Milan 1-0 and go through to the next round.

Bailly has his qualities, but has never quite managed to establish himself as a regular for United, so it will be interesting to see how he responds to this latest setback.

One imagines the 26-year-old could fancy his chances of playing more regularly elsewhere, so it might be time for him to move on at the end of this season if things don’t change at Old Trafford.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.