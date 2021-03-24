Man United confident of driving down £50m asking price for one of their top two transfer targets

Manchester United are reportedly confident of agreeing a possible transfer deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres for below his £50million release clause.

The Spain international is being linked as one of the Red Devils’ top two targets in defence this summer by 90min, along with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

Torres has shone in La Liga but has a £50m buy-out clause, and it’s not clear if that’s the kind of money his club would hold out for to let him go.

90min suggest, however, that Man Utd believe they can get him for less than that, though Kounde might be a more expensive signing, with his release clause set at £70m.

United urgently need to strengthen at the back this summer, with Harry Maguire’s form suffering due to not having great defensive partners next to him.

Torres or Kounde would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, but that’s not the only position the club need to strengthen this summer.

With the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen how much MUFC will be able to spend, and that might mean prioritising one position over another, rather than giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad the full facelift it needs.

