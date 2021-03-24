Man United could have edge over Chelsea for Erling Haaland transfer thanks to Thomas Tuchel

Manchester United could reportedly have the edge over Chelsea in the transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils look to be making Haaland a big priority for the summer as they even consider not spending too much on a centre-back so they can afford a £100million+ move for the in-form Norway international, according to 90min.

It could also be that United have an edge over Chelsea in the race for Haaland’s signature, according to a surprise claim made in a report from Bild.

The German outlet mentions the Blues alongside Man Utd as one of Haaland’s suitors, but claims that one thing that could hurt the west London giants is their manager Thomas Tuchel.

They state that Tuchel didn’t leave Dortmund on very good terms when he departed as their manager, so his presence at Chelsea might not be ideal.

It will be interesting to see how this develops but Chelsea could undoubtedly benefit a great deal from signing Haaland.

CFC look in need of more goals in their side after a terrible run of form from summer signing Timo Werner, while Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham also don’t look like ideal long-term options.

United also need a replacement for veteran front-man Edinson Cavani, however, while the goals have also dried up for Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in recent times.

Tuchel has done great work at Stamford Bridge so far, but it would be a blow for the club if he genuinely ended up costing them the signing of Haaland.

