Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been in frequent contact with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland over a potential transfer to Old Trafford.

The Norway international has been a world class performer for Dortmund, scoring an incredible 49 goals in 49 games since joining the club midway through last season.

One of the most exciting young talents in world football right now, it seems only a matter of time before Haaland is snapped up by one of Europe’s elite.

It seems Solskjaer is doing his bit to try and lure his former Molde player to Man Utd, as Spanish outlet AS claim he’s calling his fellow countryman regularly to convince him to join.

Haaland would undoubtedly be an upgrade on United’s other attacking players right now, with the goals drying up for Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood of late.

Even Marcus Rashford hasn’t quite been at his best this season, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes currently the club’s top scorer.

AS note that Haaland is also wanted by the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, so it might not be an easy task for Solskjaer to lure him to the Red Devils.

The 20-year-old will no doubt want to win major trophies and that’s no longer guaranteed at United after a difficult spell since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.