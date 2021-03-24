Newcastle United have two-man shortlist to replace Steve Bruce

According to recent reports, Mike Ashley has identified Burnley manager Sean Dyche and former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder as two potential candidates to replace Steve Bruce.

Despite the Magpies plight, it is widely accepted that Ashley still remains confident that Bruce is the man to steer his side away from relegation danger.

However, with just nine Premier League matches left in the season and with the Magpies sitting precariously just above the drop-zone, time is against the English gaffer.

According to a recent report from Eurosport, Ashley has Dyche and Wilder as two potential managerial replacements should Bruce fail to turn the team’s on-field fortunes around.

Dyche’s domestic credentials speak for themselves – Although his Burnley side isn’t known for their Barcelona style tika-taka football, the way he sets his sides up is extremely effective.

Elsewhere, although recently relieved of his duties with the Blades – Wilder’s opening campaign in the Premier League last season saw the Englishman guide his side to a remarkable top-half finish.

Both men are highly-rated in the industry and although Dyche has remained loyal to Burnley for nearly 10 years, should a club as big as Newcastle come knocking, they’re going to be tough to turn down.