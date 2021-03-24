It really does feel like Newcastle United just can’t do anything right this season, so if you mix that with a dose of bad luck in the injury front then relegation does seem likely.

There were worrying scenes in the loss to Brighton at the weekend as Isaac Hayden was stretchered off through injury, and it looks like his worst fears have been realised.

The Metro have confirmed that he’s been ruled out for the rest of the season with a significant knee injury, but that also suggests he could miss some time next year and it could be a long road back for him.

He’s played in 24 league games this season and he’s started the majority of those, while his versatility means that he’s a player that Steve Bruce can’t afford to lose just now.

It’s suggested that there is some positive news in that he doesn’t need surgery so there’s still a chance that he could return early next season, but things just keep getting worse for Newcastle just now.