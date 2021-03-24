Nicky Butt officially leaves role as head of first-team development at Man United

Nicky Butt has officially left his role as head of first-team development at Manchester United in order to pursue other challenges.

Butt, 46, now retired from footballing action, has spent the last nine years in a coaching role with his old club side.

Largely responsible for the development of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe and Mason Greenwood, Butt’s work with the Red Devils’ stars has not gone unnoticed.

However, in a recent statement from the club on their official website, United have confirmed the departure of Butt.

The reason for the English coach’s departure is believed to be so he can pursue other ‘challenges’ – Although, nothing specific is noted.

Following the club’s announcement, first-team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Nicky will always be a legend of Manchester United as a six-time Premier League winner and, of course, an integral part of our Treble-winning team.

“That pedigree has made him a great source of guidance and inspiration to our Academy players since he returned to the club.

“We are all going to miss him around the Aon Training Complex but Nicky knows he will always be welcome back.”

It is not yet known who will replace Butt as the club’s head of first-team development.

However, following a series of recent internal promotions, including Darren Fletcher becoming technical director, it may be fair to assume the club will look to appoint someone from within again.