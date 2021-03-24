Whenever a fantastic player goes down with an injury there’s always a period of worry as the damage is assessed, while for some reason it always seems much worse if it happens on international duty.

There was plenty of worry among the Arsenal fans tonight as Martin Odegaard appeared to roll his ankle while playing for Norway against Gibraltar.

It didn’t look good at the time and it appears that he tried to run it off, but he was forced off during the break and it’s led to plenty of speculation about the possible extent of the injury.

Ankle injuries are always a worry because it could be something that calms down after a few days, but it can be more serious and lead to a lengthy absence.

It finally looks like there is an official update on his status, and it appears to be good news for everyone concerned: