Potential chaos for Arsenal’s Europa opponents Slavia Prague as Kudela faces arrest if he comes to London

It’s taken some time and UEFA’s usual attempt to turn a blind eye to everything, but it finally looks like Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela is being investigated by the police for his alleged racist comments towards Glen Kamara in their recent game with Rangers.

It’s likely that the case may never be fully proven if the pitch-side mics didn’t pick it up, but you can tell from the reaction of the players around it that something vile was said.

It sparked some ugly scenes after the game and a report was potentially made to the police from both sides, but it’s been confirmed that Police Scotland are investigating the matter:

That is now even more significant because Slavia were drawn against Arsenal in the next round, so if he travels with the squad to London then he’s likely to be picked up by the police when he does arrive.

Of course there might be no action after that but it’s a distraction that the team don’t need and he could face further consequences as a result, so it will be interesting to see what they decide to do here.

Glen Kamara’s furious reaction to alleged racist abuse from Ondrej Kudela

If he’s as innocent as he claims then you feel he shouldn’t have any issue and being able to clear his name would be welcomed, but it won’t be a surprise if he picks up a slight knock in training that rules him out of that trip.

