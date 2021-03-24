PSG star Neymar now a playable character in Fortnite after partnership agreed

We’re starting to see an increased crossover between football stars and video games beyond the usual FIFA and PES partnerships, so it’s interesting to see that Neymar has teamed up with Fortnite.

As reported by Get French Football News, an official partnership has been struck up between Neymar and the game, so it will now see him become a character that players can unlock and use in the game.

They also picked up a quote from Nate Nanzer who is head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games, and it’s clear they are hoping to bring in some of the Brazilian market with this:

Sport holds a big place in the lives of our players, it is very important for us to have a sports representative in the game. In the same way as in Fortnite, you can play as Batman, Deadpool, Iron Man or some iconic heroes from movies, books and television, you can now play with one of the greatest football players in the world. Football is strategically very important to us because we are a global game with a huge player base in Brazil, in Europe, where football is not just a sport but a way of life.”