Liverpool are being strongly tipped to complete a transfer deal for Leeds United winger Raphinha this summer.

Writing in his column for Empire of the Kop, LFC writer Jordan Chamberlain has taken a deep dive into the club’s transfer plans for the upcoming summer window.

In what will undoubtedly be bad news or Leeds, it seems Chamberlain is confident that Raphinha will be a target for Liverpool, and a realistic signing to get done.

The Brazilian has impressed since his move to Elland Road, and Chamberlain sees echoes of Sadio Mane in him.

The Senegal international notably impressed at Southampton before joining Liverpool, and it does now seem like Jurgen Klopp could do with a similar signing again to freshen things up in attack.

“Raphinha is the perfect wing-forward option,” Chamberlain wrote on the Liverpool FC blog. “He’s following the trajectory of Mane: doing well in a smaller European league, signed by a smaller PL club and showing flashes of genius, before switching to Liverpool under Klopp.

“Leeds will want proper money, but the player would likely jump at a move and his agent Deco has already made noises about a summer transfer. £40-50m would do the job.”

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.