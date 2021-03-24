Menu

Sevilla keen on Lazio duo including manager Simone Inzaghi

Spanish side Sevilla is reportedly considering making an audacious double swoop for Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi as well as midfielder Luis Alberto.

The shocking report comes from Italian newspaper Il Messaggero (via LazioNews 24), who claim that due to the impasse in contract negotiations between club and manager, Sevilla could look to take advantage.

Sevilla’s seemingly strong interest in Inzaghi would obviously signal an end to current manager Julen Lopetegui’s reign, who has been with the club since 2019.

If Lazio’s misery hadn’t been heaped on enough with news that their manager is wanted elsewhere, these recent reports state that midfielder Alberto is also high on Sevilla’s wish-list.

Although Alberto’s current deal runs until 2025, his well-documented poor attitude towards his employers is rumoured to have upset president Lotito.

Despite no valuation being listed, it goes without saying, given the fact he is the club’s star player as well as having a deal that runs for another four-years – when it comes to talks, Lazio remains firmly in the driving seat – At least with Alberto anyway.

