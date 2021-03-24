Talented striker linked with West Ham and Liverpool can leave for €25m this summer

It’s always interesting when a giant striker starts to be linked with a big move, as you never really know if they are just a typical target man or if they have the ability to excel at the highest level.

We should find out next season if Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic can step up, as everything points to him moving on in the summer.

He stands at two metres tall so obviously he’s a weapon in the air, but he does look like a good all-round striker and his record this season has been impressive with 13 goals in 25 games.

It’s led to reports from Bild via Transfermarkt which suggest he will be allowed to leave in the summer for a fee of €25m, and RB Leipzig are thought to be keen on keeping him in Germany as they look to strengthen up front.

There is also interest from the Premier League with HITC confirming that West Ham and Liverpool are also keeping an eye on him, so he could have an interesting choice to make.

He would represent a very different option for Jurgen Klopp through the middle so that would shake up the Liverpool attack, while West Ham need a proper focal point after losing Sebastien Haller so he should be a good fit there.

He’s still only 23 so there’s plenty of potential for him to develop even further, and he looks like an interesting target going into the summer.