Tottenham youngster Oliver Skipp has heaped praise onto West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan from Spurs to Norwich City and has long been thought of as a big prospect at the north London club.

It seems Skipp also has some good role models to learn from as he discussed Rice and Jordan Henderson.

The youngster made it clear he’s a big fan of Rice as he paid the Hammers star some real praise.

“I think that they [Henderson and Rice] would be more than willing [to help me].

“I mean, Declan Rice has played over 100 Premier League games and he’s not too much older than me, so he’s definitely the one I’d be looking to talk to and just to see how he’s going about it.

“Obviously, Henderson is a Champions League winner so they are definitely players that you can learn off, watch and see what they do.

“I think with Henderson and Rice, a big part of their game is their leadership qualities. You see, on the pitch, the vocal demanding, positive attitude.”