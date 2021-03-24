Menu

Tottenham youngster heaps praise onto West Ham star Declan Rice

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Tottenham youngster Oliver Skipp has heaped praise onto West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan from Spurs to Norwich City and has long been thought of as a big prospect at the north London club.

MORE: West Ham line up four players on free transfer deals, including Napoli star

It seems Skipp also has some good role models to learn from as he discussed Rice and Jordan Henderson.

The youngster made it clear he’s a big fan of Rice as he paid the Hammers star some real praise.

“I think that they [Henderson and Rice] would be more than willing [to help me].

“I mean, Declan Rice has played over 100 Premier League games and he’s not too much older than me, so he’s definitely the one I’d be looking to talk to and just to see how he’s going about it.

More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho could face the ultimate humiliation as Spurs line up manager who belittled him as replacement
West Ham line up four players on free transfer deals, including Napoli star
Harry Kane urged to seal Manchester United transfer as he “deserves to win trophies”

“Obviously, Henderson is a Champions League winner so they are definitely players that you can learn off, watch and see what they do.

“I think with Henderson and Rice, a big part of their game is their leadership qualities. You see, on the pitch, the vocal demanding, positive attitude.”

More Stories Declan Rice Oliver Skipp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.