Manchester United reportedly look to be making progress on a transfer deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The France international seems set on a move away from the Bernabeu this summer and it’s claimed he’s been persuaded to choose Man Utd as his next destination, according to Todo Fichajes.

This could be a great signing for the Red Devils, who have apparently identified Varane as their preferred choice to come in and partner Harry Maguire.

There seems little doubt that Varane could be a major upgrade on unconvincing performers like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly if he does make the move next season.

After Manchester City spent big on new centre-backs last summer, it seems clear United could do with a similar move if they are to close the gap on their rivals.

This could be a big blow for Liverpool, however, who have also been linked with Varane by OkDiario in recent times.

After a torrid season of injuries in that area of the pitch, Jurgen Klopp would surely love a proven and experienced winner like Varane to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have also been linked with Brighton’s Ben White in that position, as per Football Insider, so it might be that they have other options, even if Varane is more proven at the highest level.

Todo Fichajes suggests, however, that United have persuaded the 27-year-old to join them, with a deal likely to cost as much as €60million.

90min have also been linked MUFC with other big names at the back, such as Jules Kounde and Pau Torres, while they’d supposedly also be ready to listen to offers for Lindelof.

